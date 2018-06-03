Vacation somewhere unusual this summer!

Norwesterners like to do things a little out of the box, right? So, how about a getaway where you stay/sleep in a treehouse? or a lighthouse? Here are some ideas to make some memorable memories this summer!
About Dianna Rose
Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, passionate about using music for improved well-being, huge animal lover (and vegan), travel enthusiast, and devoted mother to her son Nathaniel.
Related Articles
Memorial Day remembrance events and services..
May 27, 2018
Earthquake preparedness – a good reminder
May 6, 2018
New nosh coming to Disneyland Park!
April 29, 2018