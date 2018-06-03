A view of the restored New Dungeness lighthouse on the end of the Dungeness Spit with Mount Baker hiding on the Horision ** Note: Slight blurriness, best at smaller sizes

Vacation somewhere unusual this summer!

Norwesterners like to do things a little out of the box, right?  So, how about a getaway where you stay/sleep in a treehouse? or a lighthouse?  Here are some ideas to make some memorable memories this summer!

Check this out!

About Dianna Rose

Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, passionate about using music for improved well-being, huge animal lover (and vegan), travel enthusiast, and devoted mother to her son Nathaniel.
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.