Credit: onephoto | BigStockPhoto.com

Use these words to get people to answer your emails

If coworkers are ignoring the emails you send at the office, maybe you need to throw in a few simple words at the end of your messages.

And those words are: “I WON’T BE IGNORED, DAMMIT!”

Okay, not really. According to this story in Fast Company, you increase your chances of getting a reply when you express some gratitude in the closing of your email. So “Thanks” or “Thank you” are a good way to wrap up your message, and best of all is “Thanks in advance.”

“Thanks in advance” expresses gratitude AND sets up the expectation that the recipient owes you. As the story says:

“The email’s recipient is being thanked specifically for a response that has yet to be written, and that could prompt the person to follow through . . . There’s a bit of posturing involved with this closing, and you do risk coming across as a little aggressive, but it turns out it works pretty well.”

Try it . . . and get a little more respect around the workplace.

FYI Here are the most-used email sign-offs:

  1. Thanks in advance
  2. Thanks
  3. Thank you
  4. Cheers
  5. Kind regards
  6. Regards
  7. Best regards
  8. Best

Personally, I’m a big fan of “Peace out,” but that doesn’t seem to be on the list. Hmm. Maybe that’s why I work in radio instead of a doing a real grownup job.

Read the whole story here.

AboutJohn Fisher

John is a Midwest native who started his Northwest radio career in 1992 after moving to Seattle from Chicago. He’s an avid cyclist, traveler, foodie, and dog lover (Zoe and Gizmo, both shelter dogs.) He’s worked with various animal organizations including PAWS, Seattle Humane Society and Seattle Animal Shelter. John got a late start on fatherhood – he and his wife have a 3-year-old son named Dawson who likes to talk back to the radio when he hears his father on the air, just like he does in person.
