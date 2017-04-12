Urban Playgrounds To Mountain Escapes…FIVE Things To Love About Our Area.

The weather is going to be breaking for the better soon and when it does, we have LOTS of opportunities for fun!

Whether it’s hitting one of the many city parks for a stroll and a snack or getting away from the rat race completely and immersing yourself in the natural beauty of the Northwest, there are a variety of ways to take a breath and recharge your batteries. These are some of MY favorites!

The mountains: From waterfalls to summits, Seattle is just a short drive away from some of the most beautiful spots in the world!

Visit some of the best hiking trails HERE.

Parks: Seattle has some of the most beautiful parks filled with trails, playgrounds, sports fields and open spaces…and they’re practically in our backyard.

Check out some of the best Seattle area parks HERE

West Seattle: I always think of this gem as the place where California meets Alaska. Alki Beach…It’s where you’ll find people playing volleyball and wind surfing among the stunning backdrop of the snow capped Olympics. Throw in the fact you have some wonderful places to eat and drink…West Seattle (Alki Beach) is one of my favorite spots in the city!

The best places to eat on Alki HERE

Ferry rides: Whether it’s a short trip to Bainbridge or Bremerton or a little further out to Orcas, ferry rides are a blast and a great way to appreciate all the Northwest has to offer!

Check out some of the fun ferry rides to take from Seattle HERE.

Outdoor dining: There is something special about eating a delicious meal outside enjoying some sunshine or a beautiful evening after months of being cooped up indoors. We definitely have plenty of choices.

Some of the best outdoor dining experiences in and around Seattle HERE.