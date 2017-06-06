When Unintentional ‘Funny’ Happens [photo gallery]

It’s one thing to try to figure out a ‘parking’ sign, the times and what side of the road is good and where to pay. Confusing, and not funny. But there are those ones that make you go ‘huh?’, and you just have to laugh. It’s called ‘signspotting‘ and there are some REALLY good ones (HERE). Really, what were they thinking?
AboutShellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
