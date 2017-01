Not to be mistaken for Lemony Snicket!!

In the news this week two very upsetting incidents.

A man killed trying to stop car prowlers in Sammamish.

A woman comes across what she thinks is a small child in the middle of the street.

Turned out to be an attempted carjack.

When you call 911 from a cell phone, operators don’t know where you are.

Sergent Hicks with WSP has some info that is GOOD TO KNOW.

Be alert and stay safe!!!