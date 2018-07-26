Uber fail!

We all have those nights, you get a little tipsy and head out to the Uber to get a ride home! (Don’t drink & drive!)

Sometimes, you get more than a little tipsy and, unbeknownst to you, the Uber is actually a cop car.  Oh, that doesn’t happen to everybody?

Well, it happened to Brady Reiff, a University of Iowa football player who got arrested over the weekend for public intoxication when he climbed into the back of a police cruiser thinking it was his Uber. Reiff originally attempted to sit shotgun in the vehicle, but realized there was already a passenger there. That’s when he moved to the back seat, climbed in and asked the officers for a ride home. Rather than a ride home, Brady was given a ride to jail.

Luckily for the officers, it made for the easiest arrest ever. It’s not every day the guy just voluntarily gets into the cop car.

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
