This Twitter feud is one for the ages!

The latest Twitter feud is one for the ages because it involves Arnold Schwarzenegger and Nickelback! Instant Classic, right! Here is the original tweet from Schwarzenegger- When Congress is less popular than herpes & Nickelback, how do 97% of them get re-elected? Gerrymandering.

Apparently that caught the attention of Nickelback who responded to Arnold- . @ Schwarzenegger big fans. Approval rate this: Batman & Robin. Please leave us out of your future wisdom drops. Danke Shön Herr Governator.

Mariah Carey returned to the stage for the first time since her New Year’s Eve debacle! Mariah performed her new single on Jimmy Kimmel last night. How do you think she did?

Apparently Justin Bieber has been named as the primary suspect in an assault case in Cleveland that took place back in June … an incident captured on video showing Bieber fighting a guy after a Cavaliers playoff game. The alleged victim told cops Justin grabbed his sunglasses. The guy then took a pic of Justin with the shades, which he says enraged the singer and sent him into attack mode. He claims Bieber’s crew then got in on the action. The alleged victim says he went to the hospital with various injuries, including a concussion. As for why it took the victim so long to file … people connected with him say he was trying to settle up with Justin but he just wouldn’t play ball. Law enforcement sources say the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.