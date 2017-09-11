SEATTLE - JUNE 25: Aerial view of CenturyLink with people entering arena train tracks buildings roads and Safeco Field in Seattle in June 25 2015. Home of the Seattle Seahawks (NFL) Mariners (MLB) and Sounders (MLS).

Irma Report – What’s Trending

Hurricane Irma hits Florida. Meanwhile, firefighters in Washington are still working to contain the Jolly Mtn & Norse Peak fires. Seahawks lost to the Packers over the weekend 17-9. And the Mariners won 2 of 3 against the Angels over the weekend! Listen here!

