Pearl Jam played the first of two “Home Shows” at Safeco last night. The band is putting proceeds from the shows towards fighting homelessness in King County. So far, they’ve raised $11.5 million. The Seahawks kick off the 20-18 preseason tonight by hosting the Colts at Century Link. Starbucks has created a Facebook support group for PSL fans. Mariners lost 2 of 3 to the Rangers, after an 11-7 loss on Wednesday. They make the short trip to Houston to face the Astros tonight…

