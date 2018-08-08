What’s Trending – King County Metro Rules!

Washington Wildfire evacuations. The Cougar Creek fire northwest of Entiat so far has burned about 6,169 acres, and residents along a rural stretch of roadway off Entiat River Road were ordered to “leave now” effective at noon Tuesday. King County Metro has been named the the best large transit system in North America. Bachelor in Paradise premiered last night and the biggest story is what the heck happened to Krystal’s voice? Ugly loss for the Mariners as they fell to the Rangers 11-4. They play again Wednesday…

Listen here!