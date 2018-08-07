Credit: WarrenPrice | BigStockPhoto.com

What’s Trending – SPAM Month?

Fire danger continues as crews issue a red flag warning for the Cascades. Meanwhile, in California, the Mendocino Complex Fire is burning out of control. Spam is trending… During the first Spam Restaurant Month, which is happening throughout August, 30 restaurants throughout the country are putting some really, really interesting spins on Spam. The freakiest and most intriguing concoction may very well be The Duck Inn’s Spam Mai Thai. Yes, folks, that a sweet and salty version of the famous tropical cocktail. Oh yeah, and it’s served in a can … a real Spam can…
Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.