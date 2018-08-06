What’s Trending- Wild Fires

Dry weather continues and so does fire danger. One brush fire on the West Hill of Auburn kept firefighters busy all day Sunday and burned about 15-20 acres. The fire broke out Saturday night, but firefighters spent much of the afternoon Sunday keeping an eye on hot spots to make sure the fire didn’t flare back up. West Seattle Little Leaguers headed to California Friday morning to play in the Little League Regional with the goal of making it to the Litte League World Series in Williamsport, PA. Mariners had a rough weekend losing 3 out of 4 to the visiting Blue Jays. They managed a 6-3 win to wrap up the series.

