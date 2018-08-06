Pike Place Market Seattle top 5 sunset
Pike Place Market at sunset

What’s Trending- Wild Fires

Dry weather continues and so does fire danger.  One brush fire on the West Hill of Auburn kept firefighters busy all day Sunday and burned about 15-20 acres. The fire broke out Saturday night, but firefighters spent much of the afternoon Sunday keeping an eye on hot spots to make sure the fire didn’t flare back up. West Seattle Little Leaguers headed to California Friday morning to play in the Little League Regional with the goal of making it to the Litte League World Series in Williamsport, PA. Mariners had a rough weekend losing 3 out of 4 to the visiting Blue Jays. They managed a 6-3 win to wrap up the series.

Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.