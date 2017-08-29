Koszalin, Poland - September 29, 2016: Golden iPhone 7 Plus. Devices displaying the applications on the home screen. The iPhone 7 Plus is smart phone with multi touch screen produced by Apple Computer, Inc.
More Haze – What’s Trending
More hazy, smoky skies coming from Canada. Meanwhile, wildfire grows in Cle Elum. Apple is expected to unveil new iPhones on September 12! Game of Thrones ended season 7 with highest ratings ever, season 8 won’t be until 2019! And the Mariners lost to the Orioles 7-6. Listen here!