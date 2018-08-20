What’s Trending – Seattle’s Smoky… Again

The eerie Canadian wildfire smoke is back… The MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS ARE TONIGHT AT RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL. SHOCKINGLY, Taylor Swift has been snubbed…. nA man has bitten off another man’s finger during a fight at a Massachusetts golf course. The 47-year-old man was arrested at the Southers Marsh Golf Club in Plymouth Friday after he apparently got into a fight with another golfer and bit off a part of his thumb. SPORTS STUFF… Mariners crushed by the Dodgers 12-1 Sunday. They lost 2 of three over the weekend. A critical series against the As starts tonight at SAFECO. Sounders win a team record 6th straight match…

Listen here!

