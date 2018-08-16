What’s Trending – Don’t Breathe in the Air Here

Washington state has had more wildfires this year than ever before. How unhealthy was the air Seattle residents were breathing Wednesday? Worse than that of Beijing, by far. The Environmental Protection Agency’s air-quality index posted a reading of 170 for Seattle on Wednesday, well into the “unhealthy”. It’s among the worst air quality in the world… #Seattle did officially hit 85° earlier this week. breaking the all-time record for number of 85+ days in a year at 28. Record: 27…last year. MARINERS BEAT THE A’s 2-0 in 12 inning yesterday. Off today. Dodgers in town this weekend.

