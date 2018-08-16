Credit: Songquan Deng | BigStockPhoto.com

What’s Trending – Don’t Breathe in the Air Here

Washington state has had more wildfires this year than ever before. How unhealthy was the air Seattle residents were breathing Wednesday? Worse than that of Beijing, by far. The Environmental Protection Agency’s air-quality index posted a reading of 170 for Seattle on Wednesday, well into the “unhealthy”. It’s among the worst air quality in the world… #Seattle did officially hit 85° earlier this week. breaking the all-time record for number of 85+ days in a year at 28. Record: 27…last year.  MARINERS BEAT THE A’s 2-0 in 12 inning yesterday. Off today. Dodgers in town this weekend.

Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.