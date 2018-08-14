What’s Trending – Blame Canada

The air-quality around the sound is trending for all the wrong reasons… Our hazy, smoky skies are now coming from our neighbors to the North! We talk to Nick Allard from KIRO 7 about the potential safety risks of the smoky air. THE SHOWBOX in downtown Seattle may not be dead after all…8-0 UNANIMOUS vote. The Seattle Council approves expanding the boundaries of the Pike Place Market to include the Showbox. MARINERS LOSE TO THE A’s 7-6. Robinson Cano is expected back with the team now that his 80-game suspension is over…

Listen here!