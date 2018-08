We’re all still in shock after a mechanic stole a passenger plane from SeaTac airport.. Wildfire danger is high all across the state… HOLLYWOOD NEWS… JOHN MAYER’S NEW LA HOME BURGLARIZED, 3 MONTHS AFTER BUYING IT FROM ADAM LEVINE. Burglars stole an estimated $100K-$200K in goods. The MARINERS COMPLETED THEIR FOUR GAME WEEKEND SWEEP OF THE FIRST PLACE ASTROS WITH A WIN IN EXTRA INNINGS. The Sounders won their fifth straight and very much alive in the play-off race…

