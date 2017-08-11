two glasses one glass of cola refreshing drink and another full of sugar cubes and straw representing the big amount of calories content in the soda in unhealthy nutrition concept isolated on red background

Smokeless in Seattle – What’s Trending

Seattle could be rid of the BC fire smoke by this weekend! Taylor Swift remained tough as nails on the stand giving her testimony on the groping trial. A new study says drinking one soda a day adds up toe 52 lbs per year! And the Mariners lost to the Angels 6-3. Listen here!

 

AboutAllan & Ashley in the Morning

Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462