What’s Trending – More Heat Records…

We are setting heat records in Seattle. Seattle warmed over 90 degrees again on Thursday, making it the 10th time this year the thermometer has reached that mark at Sea-Tac Airport. It’s just the second time in Seattle recorded history that we’ve officially hit double-digits in 90 degree readings. The only other time was just three years ago in 2015 — which currently stands as the hottest summer on record — at 12 times. Rescuers are racing to help a 3½-year-old orca. J50 is thin, in poor body condition and may have an infection.  Mariners win game 1 of a series against Houston 8-6
