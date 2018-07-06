What’s Trending – Lake Stevens Fire

Fire investigators believe fireworks sparked a fire early Thursday morning, damaging five homes in Lake Stevens. Lake Stevens Fire said the preliminary damage estimate is $1 million. One of the homeowners said she was getting ready to go to bed when her husband noticed an orange glow and then fire outside their bedroom window. IVARS Is Trending… Despite losing its space at Sea-Tac Airport and selling its flagship property on Seattle’s waterfront last year, Ivar’s plans to expand to Issaquah.    The New Issaquah IVARS will open in October. MARINERS  back on track with a 4-1 win over the ANGELS. The Ms host The Colorado Rockies this weekend at Safeco…

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
