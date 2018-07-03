What’s Trending – July 4th Traffic

Get ready for lots of traffic this week… Here in Seattle traffic is expected to be rough today between 3 and 6pm. AAA says 46.9 million Americans plan to go 50 miles or more from home for the 4th of July holiday, a record travel year, and the highest number since they started tracking nearly 20 years ago. That’s a 5% increase from last year. A little dog that ran across the 520 bridge opposite traffic in the eastbound lane is trending. The dog is safe after getting caught on Lake Washington Blvd. Hes in a shelter and will hopefully get reunited with its owner… Happy 56th birthday Tom Cruise. The MARINERS were off last night. They host the Angels at SAFECO tonight.

