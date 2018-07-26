Credit: Songquan Deng | BigStockPhoto.com

What’s Trending – Hot in Seattle!

Our steamy hot summer in Seattle continues… Amazon’s world domination continues….they’re expected to report huge jump in second-quarter profits today as it nears $1 trillion milestone. Making Amazon the first TRILLION DOLLAR COMPANY. A mountain lion is Oregon is trending after a woman posted photos and video of a mountain lion in her house. The woman says the mountain lion entered her home and slept near the couch for several hours. SEAHAWKS TRAINING CAMP STARTS TODAY IN RENTON AT 10am!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
