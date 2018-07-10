What’s Trending – Trump Supreme Court Pick

President Trump has announced his Supreme Court nominee. Starbucks Barista Delivers Baby: Fox News claims a Starbucks barista from Tacoma, Washington is being hailed as a hero for helping a woman deliver her baby on a sidewalk. The pregnant woman walked into Starbucks and asked for help. Barista Rachelle Rehms laid the woman down on the sidewalk before positioning towels under her body. Seconds later, she caught the newborn in her arms. Medics rushed the mother and her baby daughter to the hospital. Rachelle finished her shift. Starbucks released a statement saying; “We’re proud of our partner for her quick thinking and response until additional help could arrive, and appreciate their quick response as well”. Mariners were off last night. In Anaheim to play the Angels tonight.

