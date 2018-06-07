What’s Trending – Crazy Crows

Cantankerous crows are trending – they’ve been dive bombing unwary pedestrians in Metro Vancouver as the annual example of avian helicopter parenting hits its height. Expert says the soaring number of reports this week suggests eggs have hatched and some of the chicks may even be fledging from the nest, making parents especially aggressive because their young can’t fly yet and are helpless on the ground for a day or two. Wilderness rescues on the rise in King County, officials are blaming social media. Last year, an online story drove thousands to Franklin Falls. However, the Falls froze early in the season and the County received more than 30 calls of hikers injured from the treacherous conditions. Mariners lose to Houston 7-5. The first place M’s move On to Tampa….

Listen here!