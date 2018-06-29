What’s Trending – Tragedy in Annapolis

Tragedy in Annapolis, Maryland yesterday when a man opened fire in the Capital Gazette newspaper office. One shooter is in custody, and police DO NOT believe there are others involved after an initial investigation. ED SHEERAN FACES ANOTHER ‘THINKING OUT LOUD’ PLAGIARISM LAWSUIT TO THE TUNE OF $100M. Man Claims He Is A Time Traveller From The Year 2030 … a mysterious man, who calls himself “Noah,” claims to be a time traveller from the year 2030. He says he was working for the government on a top-secret mission when everything suddenly went wrong and he became trapped in 2018. MARINERS beat BALTIMORE 4-2

Listen here!