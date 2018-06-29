What’s Trending – Tragedy in Annapolis

NEW YORK USA - May 02 2016: Police officer performing his duties on the streets of Manhattan. New York City Police Department (NYPD) is the largest municipal police force in the United States

Tragedy in Annapolis, Maryland yesterday when a man opened fire in the Capital Gazette newspaper office. One shooter is in custody, and police DO NOT believe there are others involved after an initial investigation. ED SHEERAN FACES ANOTHER ‘THINKING OUT LOUD’ PLAGIARISM LAWSUIT TO THE TUNE OF $100M. Man Claims He Is A Time Traveller From The Year 2030 … a mysterious man, who calls himself “Noah,” claims to be a time traveller from the year 2030. He says he was working for the government on a top-secret mission when everything suddenly went wrong and he became trapped in 2018. MARINERS  beat BALTIMORE 4-2

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
