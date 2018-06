Seattle housing prices are trending…A new survey has found that homes in the Seattle metro area sold for an average of $123,000 more than their original purchase price last year – a gain of 44.7%. MUSIC NEWS— Adele is back in the UK and will pen songs over the summer to work towards an album release date of Christmas 2019 after taking a long break from the music scene. MARINERS beat ORIOLES 5-3!

Listen here!