What’s Trending – Pride Weekend

PRIDE WEEKEND is trending after thousands took to downtown Seattle to celebrate… STARBUCKS IS TRENDING as the sales of their lattes and frappuccinos are going down… People Arrested For Taking Volcano Selfies: Yesterday was National Selfie Day. Government officials in Hawaii are cracking down on people who are taking selfies near exploding volcanoes or rushing lava. A dozen people have been arrested in the last 10 days. Law enforcement officials on the big island in Hawaii have increased volcano selfie fines to $5,000. People are blowing off roadblocks in an attempt to get great pictures.  MARINERS HAVE ROUGH WEEKEND LOSING  TO THE RED SOX…

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
