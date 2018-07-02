Summer Girl and Sipping Coffee Drink Trough a Straw

What’s Trending – Strawless in Seattle

We are now strawless in Seattle…. the ban on plastic straws is now being enforced. The NY Post claims two Californians are suing the Halo Top Creamery ice cream company for routinely under-filling their pints. Halo Top released a statement saying; “We have never and would never ‘under-fill’ our pints. Product settling can occur from time to time due to everything from heat fluctuations to altitude changes during shipping and handling.” Rite Aid Cracking Down On Loitering With Barry Manilow Songs: NBC claims a San Diego Rite Aid store is cracking down on loiterers by playing Barry Manilow songs. Managers say Barry’s music is keeping loiterers away and dissuading others from sleeping in their cars in the parking lot. Some people now come to the store because they enjoy Barry’s music.

