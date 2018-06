Today is expected to be Seatac’s BUSIEST day…. EVER!

A TSA spokesperson said they expect to see 170,000 travelers come through and around 70,000 people through TSA check lines Friday. He expects lines to be between a half-hour and 45 minutes at peak times. Ellen is coming to Seattle. She’s going on tour for the first time in 15 years. She’ll be at Benaroya Hall August 22 and 23rd.. MARINERS lose to BOSTON 2-1…

