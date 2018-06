Scary afternoon commute near SeaTac Wednesday as a man on the side of the road fire a four different cars. Trump hits back at De Niro upon returning from his meeting with Kim Jong Un. De Niro gave a profanity filled speech against Trump at the Tonys…. THERE IS A MOM BLOGGER WHO ‘DOESN’T GET’ PARENTS WHO LET THEIR TODDLERS WEAR BIKINIS AND THE DEBATE IS FIRING UP THE INTERNET. MARINERS beat the ANGELS 8-6!

Listen here!