HONOLULU - JANUARY 12 2017: Amazon logo on black shiny wall in Honolulu Best Buy store on January 12 2017. Amazon is an American international electronic commerce company. It is the world's largest online retailer.

What’s Trending – Head Tax Axed

Seattle City Council officially repealed the city’s head tax.  Known to some as the AMAZON TAX…. Alec Baldwin says he’d absolutely beat Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Ya cant make this stuff up… A raccoon is scaling a building in downtown St Paul Minnesota. MARINERS BEAT THE ANGELS  6 – 3!

Listen here!

 

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.