HONOLULU - JANUARY 12 2017: Amazon logo on black shiny wall in Honolulu Best Buy store on January 12 2017. Amazon is an American international electronic commerce company. It is the world's largest online retailer.
What’s Trending – Head Tax Axed
Seattle City Council officially repealed the city’s head tax. Known to some as the AMAZON TAX…. Alec Baldwin says he’d absolutely beat Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Ya cant make this stuff up… A raccoon is scaling a building in downtown St Paul Minnesota. MARINERS BEAT THE ANGELS 6 – 3!
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!