What’s Trending – Montlake Quake

The Great Quake of Montlake Terrace  is trending…. A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was reported near Mountlake Terrace about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday…we’ve had 9 small quakes in the last three days.  ROSEANNE CAST MAY STAR IN A NEW SHOW WITHOUT ROSEANNE BARR  The network is discussing options. The cast will either get paid for doing nothing or get their own show. You may have heard that story out of Graham…Two teenage girls have confessed and are in tears after a Washington man nearly crashed his motorcycle after he drove through fishing line tied across a road. “They told deputies they were trying a trick to suspend a teddy bear in the air so cars would drive under it and see it floating in the air.”

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
