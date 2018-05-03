Bangkok Province, Thailand - Oct 04, 2016 :Starbucks Coffee. Starbucks is the largest coffeehouse company in the world, with 20,891 stores in 62 countries

What’s Trending – Starbucks Settlement Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything have settled with the city for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs. Disney has announced a new television network aimed at children. It’s called Disney Eats, because it’s all about teaching kids to eat well. Rumors are swirling around the Mariners that we may be seeing ichiro at Safeco Field for the last time this weekend. Word is he plans to retire. Listen here! http://warm1069.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/050318-trending-6a.mp3 Share

tweet



