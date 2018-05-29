What’s Trending – Starbucks

STARBUCKS will be closing its more than 8,000 stores this afternoon to conduct racial-bias education. It’ll be geared toward preventing discrimination in their stores. The training will provided to nearly 175,000 partners across the country, and will become part of the onboarding process for new employees. It’s gonna-cost you more to visit Mt Rainier…starting Friday it’ll cost an extra four bucks – $30 bucks a car…The New STAR WARS movie struggled at the week’s d box office. Solo: a Star Wars Story made a franchise- low $101 million dollar four day opening weekend….

