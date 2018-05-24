What’s Trending – Gas Prices Up

Gas prices are on the rise as we get ready for Memorial Day weekend. A year ago here in Washington a gallon of gas was $2.87. A month ago $3.25 a gallon. Today it’s climbed to $3.42 a gallon. LOTS OF RETURNS? AMAZON MIGHT CANCEL YOUR ACCOUNT Though Amazon doesn’t have an official limit on returns, its conditions of use state that it has the right to terminate accounts at its discretion. FOR $200, KANSAS CITY PARENTS CAN RENT A DRUG SNIFFING DOG TO RAID THEIR TEEN’S BEDROOM. The dog is not associated with actual law enforcement. MARINERS win their fifth in a row with a 1-0 win over OAKLAND

Listen here!