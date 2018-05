People who own a home in King County are paying about 17% more in property taxes this year than last year to help pay for the state’s funding of public education.But come November, Seattle leaders will be asking voters to approve a bit more of an increase for city dwellers. Katy Perry didn’t hold back her true feelings about Meghan Markle‘s now-iconic royal wedding gown. MARINERS OFF LAST NIGHT. IN OAKLAND TONIGHT…

Listen here!