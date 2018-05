We had a relatively peaceful May Day in Seattle…STARBUCKS UNVEILS TWO NEW FRAPPUCCINO FLAVORS—AND THEY’RE HERE TO STAY. Welcome to the family, Triple Mocha and Ultra Caramel. Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon will be covering the Royal Wedding! The Funny or Die special for HBO will feature Ferrell and Shannon covering the London wedding in character as Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan — broadcasters supposedly famous for reporting on Southern California’s annual Rose Parade.

Listen here!