SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA - JULY 29, 2011: Skyline of Seattle and Space Needle Tower from Columbia Center in Washington United States.

What’s Trending – Bees in Seattle

BEES ARE ATTACKING OUR CITY. Thousands of honey bees and four queens took flight to the roof of The Sanctuary event space in downtown Seattle. The bees will search for pollen AND produce as much as 50 pounds of honey per hive. People who live in San Francisco must earn $333,000 a year to afford a median priced home.  THE ROYAL WEDDING IS TRENDING.. The wedding itself will cost $2.7 million.
Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462