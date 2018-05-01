MILAN ITALY - NOVEMBER 17 2017: Students march in the city streets to protest against the policy of the government on the school asking more rights and protection for their future working life.

What’s Trending – May Day

It’s MAY DAY! That means protests and demonstrations in Seattle that will likely lead to traffic issues.  A construction worker survived an 8-story fall off a building under construction in Seattle Monday morning, thanks to a safety net. Seattle Fire officials said the approximately 30-year-old man fell off the 20th floor just before 11 a.m. at a building under construction at 7th and Lenora. He was captured in a safety net on the 12th floor. He’s in critical condition at Harborview. Justin Timberlake rejoins ‘n sync for star on Hollywood walk of fame.

