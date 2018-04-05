What’s Trending – Facebook Breach

Mark Zuckerberg says he didn’t do enough to keep Facebook safe. 87-million facebook users are apart of the data breach. A flammable hover board caused a dump truck’s load of trash to burst into flames in Bellevue. The driver was able to pull over in time to put the fire out

Amazon is opening the Spheres to visitors on two Saturdays per month. The public will be able to sit beside the waterfalls, stare up at the 4,000-square-foot living wall or down from the 55-foot-high treetops.. the general public will be allowed unguided access.

