What’s Trending – Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a new interview that it will likely take years for his company to fix problems related to election meddling, privacy violations and other ways it has negatively impacted society.

“I think we will dig through this hole, but it will take a few years,”

Dick’s Drive-In, the popular Seattle-area burger chain, announced it will break ground on its seventh and newest restaurant in Kent this morning.

The 11:30 a.m. groundbreaking will take place at 24220 Pacific Highway South, in the Midway shopping center, next to Lowe’s.

 

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462