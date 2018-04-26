Spring flowers of blooming spring apple tree. Natural spring flower landscape, closeup of spring apple flowers blooming in spring garden. Sunny spring nature view of spring apple flowers under sunlight

What’s Trending – Sunny Seattle

Sunny and 70 in April is trending.  But enjoy it while ya got it… AMAZONS WORLD DOMINATION CONTINUES…..Whether it’s accidentally ordering a $170 dollhouse without mom and dad’s permission or learning poor manners it’s a learning tool with tons of kid friendly features. It costs 80-bucks.  The Echo Dot Kids Edition ships May 9th.  No, the Russians haven’t hacked your GMAIL.  Gmail is getting a major update and it looks cuter according to some gmailers.  Gmail is used by 1.4 billion people. HAPPY 48th birthday to the First Lady….Melanie Trump is 48 today.

Listen here!

 

 

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462