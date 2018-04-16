Credit: psisa | BigStockPhoto.com

What’s Trending – #DeleteFacebook

Facebook is trending! Over 36 million people in the US have deleted the Facebook phone app, while 19 million have deleted their accounts altogether. The stats are in. Saturday was Seattle’s 4th wettest April day on record and the wettest April day in 22 years! Mom taking heat on line after giving her kid a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in a store. She is being accused of not taking other people’s kids peanut allergies? Did she do the wrong thing?
