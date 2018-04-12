What’s Trending – Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian is having early contractions and her family is jetting to Cleveland to be by her side and lend support in the wake of the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal … TMZ has learned. How long does it take to earn best friend status?? A new study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships recently calculated that, on average, it takes about 50 hours of time with someone before you consider them a casual friend, 90 hours before you become real friends, and about 200 hours to become close friend. MARINERS BEAT KC 4-2. Off today. Back at SAFECO to play Oakland this weekend.

Listen here!