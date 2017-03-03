LOS ANGELES - JUN 3: Emma Watson at the premiere of Columbia Pictures' 'This Is The End' at the Regency Village Theater on June 3, 2013 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California
Jeff Sessions Recusal, Neverland Ranch For Sale & Happy Birthday Mt Rainier!
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself for the investigation into the Trump administration’s ties to Russia. Emma Watson’s most recent Vanity Fair photo shoot has sparked controversy! Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch is on sale for $67 million! And Happy 118th birthday to Mt Rainier! Listen here!