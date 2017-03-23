LOS ANGELES - NOV 5: Angelina Jolie Pitt, Brad Pitt at the AFI FEST 2015 Presented By Audi Opening Night Gala Premiere of "By The Sea" at the TCL Chinese Theater on November 5, 2015 in Los Angeles, CA

Team USA Wins Baseball Classic, Brad and Angie Talking Again & Crazy Adele Fan Merch

James Cordon spoke on the terror attack that happened in London yesterday. UW hired a new head basketball coach, Mike Hopkins. Team USA won the World Baseball Classic! And an Adele fan is selling bags of air from her Australian Tour on ebay! Listen here!

