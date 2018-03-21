SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - CIRCA JUNE, 2017: close up shot of Starbucks coffee take away cup. Starbucks Corporation is an American coffee company and coffeehouse chain.

What’s Trending -Starbucks Eco Cups

Starbucks is offering a $10 million prize to anyone who can invent an eco-friendly coffee cup! Someone dumped more than a half dozen lime green ride share bikes into Montlake cut. Richard Sherman is trending. At his press conference in SF-he said he’s sure he’ll be the center of the rivalry. A new study says the window seat on a plane is the safest from germs!
