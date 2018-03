It’s National Pi Day! High school kids across the country are planning to walk out of class today. Stephen Hawking has passed away at the age of 76. A new study found moms with one child make 15% less than women who don’t have kids. There’s a lot in store for season 8 of game of thrones.

HBO VP says “None of the cast had received the scripts prior” and that we should be prepared for many deaths!

Listen here!