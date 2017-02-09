NEW YORK CITY NEW YORK - March 15 2015: Photo of A Chick-fil-A breakfast chicken sandwich. Chick-fil-A just announced the opening of a stand-alone three-level 5000-square-foot restaurant in New York City.
Winter Strikes Back, New Chick-Fil-A in Washington & More Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Calamity
A state of emergency has been declared in Whatcom County due to the severe snow and ice that has been hitting the area. President Trump confirms Jeff Sessions as Attorney General. We have a new Chick-Fil-A location coming to Washington. And the factory in China that makes the batteries for the infamous Samsung Galaxy Note 7 had a fire break out… go figure! Listen here!