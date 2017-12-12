New York NY USA - April 16 2016: Chef Mario Batali attends the premiere of 'Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent' during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at the John Zuccotti Theater at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center
What’s Trending- Viaduct Demolition
The Seattle City Council has approved demolition of the Alaskan Way viaduct. We’ll see 405 road closures tomorrow due to construction on the light rail! Mario Batali steps away from The Chew amidst misconduct allegations. Apple is buying Shazam for $400 million!